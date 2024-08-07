A Southern 100 marshal who died after being struck by metal railings and debris following a crash has been described as a ‘big bubble of happiness’.
Marshal Liam Clarke and racing competitor Alan Connor both died following a crash in the Southern 100 on July 11, 2023.
Mr Clarke, 66, and Mr Connor, 50, both died in the incident at the Castletown bypass during a practice session.
On Tuesday, the inquest was held into the death of Mr Connor while Mr Clarke’s inquest took place on Wednesday.
Today, Coroner James Brooks delivered a verdict of ‘accidental’ death concluding that while marshalling can be risky, Mr Clarke’s area was not deemed to be a dangerous area.
Mr Clarke was a gas engineer living in Wigan but originally from Londonderry. At the conclusion of the inquest, Mr Brooks read out a tribute from fellow marshal Gemma White who knew Mr Clarke.
She said: ‘He was an excellent marshal and a big bubble of happiness. He always had a big smile and I hope that is how he is remembered.’
Last month, it was revealed that the Southern 100’s marshals’ caravan had been renamed ‘The Liam Clarke Centre’ in his memory.
Mr Clarke’s daughter Sabrina said: ‘He would be “buzzing” at the thought he would be remembered in such a way, he liked his motorbikes, his road racing, the camaraderie of marshalling and a beer. The Southern 100 Family is really a family in very sense of the word.’
The inquest heard details contained in written statements from a number of spectators who witnessed the moment Mr Clarke was killed.
Evidence was heard from a number of spectators who were close to where Mr Clarke was marshalling.
One said: ‘There was a marshal near to where I was standing and we spoke for around 40 minutes.
‘Suddenly, the barriers started to concertina and I saw the marshal fly six feet into the air. I just saw this black blur head towards me which I realised was the bike. I put my hands up to my face to protect against the debris.
‘I looked behind and saw the marshal tangled in the railings.’
Another spectator said: “I felt this massive blast of warm air like a pressure wave and then saw the marshal in the air and then land. The noise was extreme and it felt like a bomb blast.
‘I helped open the gate so people could get to the marshal. I was shocked by what happened.’
Pathologist Dr Ervine Long confirmed Mr Clarke died of head, spinal and chest injuries caused by blunt force trauma due to multiple impacts
Clerk of the course Giles Olley explained what changes have been made since the incident.
He said: ‘There are prohibited areas which no one can enter during racing and restricted areas where marshals and sometimes members of the media can go. These are not inherently dangerous areas but are restricted to give marshals a clear view of the course.
‘A thorough review of the course was undertaken after the incident. The bypass was deemed a low-risk section because it is straight but the area where Mr Clarke was positioned has now become a prohibited area.’
Mr Olley also explained the metal barriers were in place not for protection but to delineate the course. But he said the barriers have now been replaced with plastic ones which are filled with water once in place.
Clerk of the course for the TT Gary Thompson also gave evidence. He was involved in the risk assessment for the Southern 100.
He explained the metal barriers were chosen over a simple rope to ensure young children didn’t stray on to the course and to increase visibility.
In concluding ‘accidental’ death, Mr Brooks said: ‘I accept the role carried out by marshals have risks I don’t think the role Mr Clarke was undertaking was inherently risky.’