Martin Malone will canoe around Mooragh Park lake for 24 hours raising funds for Manx Mencap this weekend.
Building the tandem canoe himself, Martin, who is the distribution manager at Zurich International, is part of the Expedition Limitless 2024 team who are set to embark on the extreme journey down the Yukon River in Canada.
The Expedition will take the team from Whitehorse to Dawson City covering 715km over 12 days in June. The team of 17 are aiming to raise a substantial £100,000 for Manx Mencap, a revered charity dedicated to enhancing opportunities for the island’s learning disability community.
This Saturday Martin is preparing himself with a 24-hour non-stop canoe around the northern boating lake, aiming to raise £10,000 towards the £100k target.
Every pound he raises will be matched by Zurich.