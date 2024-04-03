Martin's 715km static cycle for Manx Mencap

Martin said: ‘Take ownership of your resilience: Embrace difficulty and you will build resilience. Tackling something mental, emotional or physical provides growth. Find it, embrace it. ‘Teamwork: The power of teamwork. No journey is solo. The support of those donating, those that wished me luck, to the support crew setting me up, riding next to me or virtually, to those the fed me and encouraged me at each milestone. A community working for one goal. ‘Nutrition: Fuelling the body and mind, with proper nutrition and hydration provided the key to maintaining energy levels and focus, which includes mindset, throughout the event. An example no sugars (well not till the last hour) helped me function optimally. ‘Mindset: One of the most crucial aspects is to manage the mind. Positive (or more importantly not negative) self-talk, setting small goals especially as the ride went on, achievable targets, and maintaining a focus on the present moment were strategies that helped navigate the mental challenges. Invest and manage your mind 24/7. ‘And the common theme for all of these headlines. They apply every day not just a resilience building day.’ For more information on how to support the Expedition Limitless 2024 team and their fundraising efforts for Manx Mencap, visit https://www.manxmencap.im/expedition-limitless-2024.