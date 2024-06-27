Manx Care has announced it is to re-introduce the wearing of masks in its clinical settings due to a recent rise in Covid-19 admissions.
The move makes it mandatory for Manx Care employees working in patient-facing settings to wear masks, as well as members of the public visiting people in hospitals.
People attending appointments or the Emergency Department are also being encouraged to wear them.
Face masks will be provided at hospital entrances as well as the various different healthcare settings across the island.
Recently, Manx Care has seen an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospital requiring treatment specifically for Covid-19 infection, as well as some who were admitted for other reasons but then also turned out to be positive for Covid-19.
Paul Moore, Manx Care’s deputy chief executive, said: ‘We want to minimise risk and protect our organisational resilience as far as possible.
‘These are tried and tested infection prevention and control procedures.
‘I appreciate wearing a mask is difficult for some people, but it is important we act quickly and proactively. We will continue to monitor this over the coming days and revise our guidance accordingly in line with further developments.’
Following the emergence of a new diarrhea and vomiting bug which correlated with a rise in Covid-19 cases, Public Health recently confirmed that they had 'not been notified of any illnesses or outbreaks of concern’.
Public Health also recently reminded island residents to be wary of the spread of a new Covid-19 variant following the TT fortnight.
The UK Health Security Agency confirmed that a new variant of the virus is in circulation, although the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) couldn’t confirm whether it is circulating here due to there being no testing for new variants in the island.
The only Covid-19 testing now done in the island is for individuals who have the highest risk.
This is done through the hospital or healthcare settings, as well as the use of personally purchased lateral flow tests.
Caryn Cox, interim head of Public Health protection, commented: ‘Illnesses are not uncommon during the summer months and while they can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk and risk of infecting others.
‘Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using disinfectants to clean surfaces will help stop any further spread of infection. If you are unwell, you should not prepare food for others while unwell and stay at home to avoid passing on the infection to others.
‘If you are concerned about your symptoms, seek appropriate medical advice.’