The Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club has organised a mass lap of the Mountain Course to mark the centenary of the MGP later this month.
Taking place on the morning of Sunday, August 27 it is open to all motorcycle owners, but those who would like to take part are asked to pre-register at the MGPSC marquee at the rear of the Grandstand prior to the event.
All those participating in the lap will then be asked to gather at the Grandstand at 9.30am on the day of the rideout.
Practice for the Manx Grand Prix commences on Sunday, August 20.
Roads close 12.45pm - Newcomers controlled laps 1.30; Senior and Classic Superbike qualifying 1.45; Junior, Lightweight and Classic Senior qualifying 3.30pm.
Practising will continue throughout the following week each evening from 6pm and on the Friday afternoon from 1pm, with the Sure Lightweight Manx Grand Prix three-lap race at 2.40pm, then all day Saturday (roads close from 11am) and Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) when roads will close early at 9.30am.