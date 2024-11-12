Viewers tuning into the hit BBC show MasterChef: The Professionals on Monday evening may have recognised a familiar face from the Isle of Man’s food scene.
Pippa Lovell, who recently lived on the island and ran the acclaimed restaurant Versa, threw her hat in the ring for the high-stakes competition, showcasing her signature dishes in front of the series’ acclaimed celebrity judges.
But despite her unique culinary vision, 31-year-old Pippa exited the competition in her first appearance after competing in the third week’s opening heat.
However, before her departure, renowned chef and MasterChef: The Professionals judge and presenter Marcus Wareing peppered with some sagely words of advice, urging her not to give up on her culinary quest.
Commending Pippa’s efforts on the programme, he told her: ‘You’ve brought some fabulous stories into the MasterChef kitchen, please stay on that journey’.
Reflecting on her performance, she said: ‘I feel OK, I get that my food isn’t for everyone and I like that!’
Pippa’s journey as a chef is rooted in a strong commitment to sustainable cuisine, a philosophy she brought to the island’s food scene with her restaurant, Versa.
Founded in 2019, Versa was located in Port Erin as both a pop-up at Foraging Vintners and later a permanent venue on Station Road, where Pippa’s menu uniquely combined locally sourced ingredients with those she foraged within walking distance.
Versa quickly gained recognition as the island's first restaurant to focus on foraged foods, creating a direct connection between food, locality, and environment.
The pop-up’s distinctive dishes celebrated Manx ingredients, and she brought this ethos to her MasterChef appearance as well, incorporating wild and local elements in her plates.
Now 31, Pippa, originally from Leicester, developed Versa with the aim of promoting sustainable practices and encouraging biodiversity through the use of unconventional ingredients like invasive weeds.
However, in early 2024, she made the decision to pause the restaurant to move to Sheffield, both to be closer to her father and to dedicate time to research and development.
She has said she’ll return to both the island and Versa in the future.
In an interview with BBC, Pippa spoke about her background, her dedication to environmental sustainability, and the challenges she has overcome as an autistic chef.
She describes her culinary style as one that avoids rigid recipes, allowing her to craft dishes around local ingredients and seasonal availability.
‘I love how food can unite people’, she shared, explaining her deep-rooted passion for sustainable, local sourcing and how it shapes her unique approach.
‘Using natural or wild produce in place of more conventional ingredients allows me to show a smaller footprint option through each plate.
‘There are no pineapples grown in Sheffield, but there is plenty of pineapple weed!”
Pippa’s passion for food came later in life.
Though she originally studied the arts at Manchester University, her fascination with cooking grew as she read culinary books and began working in various kitchens after graduation.
She honed her skills in a number of renowned kitchens, plying her trade at a variety of Michelin-starred restaurants including the world-famous Noma in Denmark and L’Enclume.
Though her time on MasterChef was brief, Pippa said she took part to challenge herself and share her distinctive perspective on food.
‘Food was a nightmare for me growing up, as I faced sensory issues as an autistic child’, she said.
‘I think I bring something different to the table, and I hope to inspire people to think beyond the food on the plate.’
While she won’t advance in this season of MasterChef, you can watch her Monday evening performance on BBC iPlayer.