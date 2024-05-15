It will be buried in the outdoor quadrant overlooked by the maternity ward at Noble’s Hospital and marked by Sammie Stork, a cherished decoration that has been part of the Jane Crookall Maternity Department since its inception. Regan Baggley, senior midwife, said: ‘This event is not only an opportunity to celebrate the wonderful team that we have on-island but also for women all over the island to share their experiences of maternity care over the years.