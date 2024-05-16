The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has apologised after a delay to this morning’s Manxman sailing.
The flagship vessel had to be moved to complete loading as a coach broke down blocking all access for loading.
The freight tugs couldn’t be shifted so the Steam Packet were forced to move Manxman from King Edward VIII Pier to the Queen Victoria linkspan earlier today (Thursday).
It said loading was completed and got underway just over an hour after the scheduled departure time and that it’ll be using Manxman’s reserve power to try and make up as much of the time as they can.
The vessel was meant to depart Douglas at 8.15am however left the island at 9.17am. It’s now expected to arrive in Heysham at 12.45pm instead of the usual time of midday.