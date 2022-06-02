Mayor marks Barclays’ 100 years in capital

Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny hosted a reception in her parlour to acknowledge Barclays’ 100-year anniversary of business in the Isle of Man.

Barclays’ first Isle of Man branch opened in Douglas on May 29, 1922, and two years later it was issued with a licence to print bank notes in the island.

Adele Bohlen, country head of Barclays in the Isle of Man and Graeme Sullivan, chief operating officer, Barclays International, attended the reception and were shown around the town hall along with other members of staff.

As well as the reception Douglas also ‘turned blue’ with the town hall, the city centre and part of the promenade illuminated in Barclays blue.

The mayor said it was important to celebrate such a milestone, reflecting on the journey with a trip down memory lane, and congratulated employees on playing their part in a fine achievement.

The bank also celebrated its centenary with a customer event and plaque unveiling at the Douglas branch where visitors were able to view a selection of memorabilia from Barclays in the Isle of Man over the years.