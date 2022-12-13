A post on the company’s website said that Teneo Financial Advisory Limited was appointed as administrators on Friday.
The administrator said that no immediate redundancies had been made.
M&Co will continue to trade while administrators explore a potential sale of the business, the firm added.
Gavin Park, one of the joint administrators, said M&Co had experienced a sharp rise in costs like many other retailers which had coincided with a ‘decline in consumer confidence’.
He added: ‘Despite a very loyal customer base, particularly in local markets, and a well-recognised brand, the current economic outlook has placed increasing pressure on the company’s cash position.’
The Scottish-based company, formerly known as Mackays, previously went into administration in 2020.