A significant setback occurred with the de-icing of Isle of Man-based aircraft at Ronaldsway on January 18 this year.
That is according to Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall, who was asked on the matter in the House of Keys this week.
Mr Crookall said: ‘On January 18, 2024, the primary challenge was with removing snow and ice from stands, taxiways and runways.
‘An overnight team effectively kept the main routes clear ensuring the airport opened on schedule for planes taking off an landing, efforts were also made to ensure the terminal’s entrance was safe for travellers.
‘In addressing the airline’s operations, it is important to note that a significant setback occurred with the de-icing of Isle of Man-based aircraft which is undertaken by third parties for the airlines.
‘The equipment sustained mechanical issues that morning which resulted in some delays to scheduled flights.
‘The airport is currently working with and has been in discussions with the third- party provider to enhance resilience for the remainder of the winter’, he added.
He said that the airport is responsible for Air Traffic Control, airfield operations, airport fire service, terminals and security.
'The airlines and their third parties are responsible for check in, boarding and de-icing.