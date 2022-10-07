Medical emergency closed roads around the Laxey Wheel
By Liam Grimley
Friday 7th October 2022 10:56 am
(Isle of Man Today )
There was a ‘medical emergency’ which resulted in the police closing the roads around the Laxey Wheel.
The roads have now re-opened after the police asked the public to please avoid the area.
The police were on the scene to help with traffic flow.
