Medical emergency closed roads around the Laxey Wheel

By Liam Grimley  
Friday 7th October 2022 10:56 am
Police news
(Isle of Man Today )

There was a ‘medical emergency’ which resulted in the police closing the roads around the Laxey Wheel.

The roads have now re-opened after the police asked the public to please avoid the area.

The police were on the scene to help with traffic flow.

