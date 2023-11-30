The Isle of Man Hospice has been visited by miniature Shetland ponies and had a crazy golf course set up in its gardens for residents to enjoy.
The animals were taken to visit adults at the unit as part of the services offered by Manx charity Tiny Hooves Therapy.
Schools, workplaces and care homes across the island have been visited by the charity for animal-therapy sessions, which have also been offered to vulnerable people on a one-to-one basis.
The residents of Hospice, based in Braddan by Noble’s Hospital, were also treated to a few days of crazy golf in their gardens, courtesy of Three Legs Golf, a mobile golf course company that support a range of charities on the island.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man expressed their appreciation for these visits and told the Isle of Man Courier how it provides much needed entertainment for its residents: ‘Three Legs Golf kindly set up a crazy golf course in the beautiful gardens for a few days.
‘Kerry Davies from the company contacted Hospice directly and said they love to be able to support local charities where they can, and would love to support Hospice Isle of Man and Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
Three Legs Golf came along to set up the golf course, they left it there for a few days for all of our Hospice staff, volunteers, patients and relatives to enjoy.
It provided great entertainment for all that had a go, including the children of Rebecca House.’
The golf course is returning to Hospice again on December 12.