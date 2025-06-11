Daphne Caine came under fire in the House of Keys this week for failing to give a cost of the contract awarded to Etio, claiming that giving an exact figure could jeopardise future tender exercises.
She claimed this was ‘commercially sensitive’ information and its release was ‘not in the public interest’.
Mrs Caine said: ‘I absolutely supported the principle that government should be open and transparent. However, it becomes less straight forward when the a department is in year two of a three year contract.’
But Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper retorted: ‘Well, that’s a load of nonsense.’
He pointed out that the UK government had contracts with the same provider and their value was published.
Mr Hooper said based on those numbers, he could calculate that the contract with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture is probably worth between £150,000 and £200,000 a year. ‘If I can do that calculation so can their competitors,’ he pointed out.
Kate Lord-Brennan (Glenfaba and Peel) suggested as a compromise a cost range could be provided.
And now the Education Minister, despite reiterating her concerns about commercial sensitivity, has done just that.
In an email sent to Tynwald member she said: ‘I have been reflecting on matters raised during Keys Question 15.
‘As I said, I was grateful for the opportunity to put on record the concerns the department has over the public interest not being served by publishing the exact cost of external validation when we are two years into a three year contract.
‘However, I note many felt it would be acceptable to provide a cost range.
‘Having consulted further with colleagues and officers, and acknowledging that it is a live contract and the possible detriments that could result from publishing the exact figure, I can confirm that the total cost of the contract to the DESC over the three years of its duration is between £150,000 and £250,000.’
Mrs Craine said the price includes all costs of travel, accommodation and expenses of the external validation team plus compilation of the information collated following completion of external validation visits on each school or educational service, and the annual overviews.
She added: ‘I hope this will provide reassurance as to the value for money obtained through the contract to enable independent external validation of all schools and educational services.’
Last month, Tynwald president Laurence Skelly upheld the Education Minister’s refusal to answer a written question on the cost of the Etio contract, agreeing that it would ‘contrary to the public interest’ to do so.
Mr Hooper has tabled a motion to this month’s Tynwald sitting calling for the external validation reports to be published in full.
Currently only a summary is produced - and the report for Rushen Primary has still not been published, except for a table of key stage one and two academic results, one year on from the inspection visit.