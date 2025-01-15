What started as an ordinary Friday evening for Ian Moore and Claire Furner turned into an unforgettable night when their baby girl Tamzin decided to make a dramatic entrance into the world.
However, unlike the majority of newborns, the little one was born in the backseat of a Ford Fiesta at an extremely chilly Greeba Bridge shortly after 10pm.
Tamzin’s parents, who live in Kirk Michael, thought they had another week to prepare for the arrival of Claire’s fourth child.
‘We’d been talking about how we’d spend the weekend getting the house ready and finishing the carpets’, Claire said.
‘Clearly, our daughter had other plans!’
Friday, January 10 started similar to any other day for the family. Claire had been experiencing a few aches and pains, but Claire’s kids departed for school while Ian went off to work as normal.
It wasn’t until later that the day became an unforgettable one.
When Claire’s waters broke unexpectedly at home late on Friday night, Ian’s aunt, Sue, quickly stepped in to drive them both to the hospital.
In all four of Claire’s previous pregnancies, her water hadn’t broke, and despite this new sensation and alarm bells ringing, the medical staff told her to not panic, not rush, just gradually make her way in.
Ian even started to make sandwiches for them both, and Claire was toying with the idea of driving herself. .
After reconsidering, Ian’s aunt Sue quickly offered to take them in.
Hopping into the back of the Fiesta with a hospital bag packed and a few towels in the back, just in case, they were on their way from Kirk Michael to Noble’s.
Even at that point nobody in the car thought them towels would prove to be a vital part of their experience.
As the conditions were icy, Sue ambled along the roads at a safe and steady pace, but as time went on, Claire’s contractions were becoming gradually more painful, and she was squeezing on to Ian’s hand hard.
At one point in the journey, Claire looked up thinking that the party must be close to the hospital, a hopeful gaze which quickly turned to disappointment when she saw the sign for Glen Helen sign.
By the time the car reached Ballacraine, the group realised that they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time for the delivery.
‘I turned to Ian and said, I feel like I need to push’, Claire recalled.
‘At first, we thought we could hold out a bit longer, but the baby had other ideas!’
Sue pulled over on Greeba Bridge in the layby and called 999, while Ian stayed calm and took charge in the cramped Fiesta.
With cars driving past the scene, Ian got Claire ready to give birth, listening to the paramedics as much as he could on the phone
But in another twist to an already chaotic situation, Claire’s first push revealed that her daughter was about to enter the world feet first.
‘I realised the baby was breech, and I just thought the worst, this isn’t how it’s supposed to go’, Ian said.
Despite a scan showing that the baby’s head was pointing downward in the womb just two days before, Ian and Claire were terrified, shocked and cold.
It was just two degrees in Greeba.
Despite the chaos, cool Ian kept his composure and supported Claire as she gave birth to a baby girl - feet first.
At first, little Tamzin didn’t cry, a fact which scared the party.
But that all changed when Ian initiated ‘skin to skin’ contact between little Tamzin and her mother.
Thankfully, their daughter is now healthy and well.
‘It was surreal’, Claire said. ‘I’ve had three natural births before, but this was entirely different. I just had to trust my body and focus.
‘Ian was amazing - he stayed so calm through it all.’
It was around 20 minutes after the birth that the ambulance arrived, with a helpful paramedic called Zach allowing Ian to cut the cord while ensuring that both mother and baby were both safe.
‘I’ve had some mental Friday nights, but nothing like that!’, Ian laughed.
Driver Sue, Tamzin’s great aunt, added: ‘It was a wonderful night but very scary. I’m so proud of them both, Claire was very brave.’
After a few checks after a traumatic birth, the couple are pleased to confirm that six days old Tamzin is now the picture of health.
And in a nod to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding Tamzin’s birth, the couple have decided to use ‘Greeba’ as one of the newborn’s middle names.
Reflecting on the chaotic night, Ian’ said: ‘When they registered their daughter’s birth, the certificate read born in transit!
‘I told them it wasn’t a Transit, it was a Fiesta!
‘She’ll have to live with that story for the rest of her life!’