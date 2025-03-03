Two Isle of Man creatives have been selected as the first-ever Biosphere Photographers in Residence, a new initiative celebrating the island’s natural beauty, culture and heritage.
Renowned nature and landscape photographer Ciara Hardisty and skilled videographer Adam Morgan will take on the year-long residency, which is being run by Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) in collaboration with Visit Isle of Man.
Manx Wildlife Trust (www.mwt.im) is the leading nature conservation charity in the Isle of Man with more than 1,200 members plus supporting local businesses.
Visit Isle of Man is the official tourism body that promotes the island.
The programme follows the success of the Biosphere Artist in Residence scheme, which has been supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Ciara and Adam, who form a creative collective, will work closely with MWT to capture striking photography and video content that showcases the Island’s landscapes, wildlife, and vibrant communities.
The residency will include public engagement opportunities and a final gallery exhibition, with their work contributing to a lasting artistic legacy that highlights the Isle of Man’s unique status as the world’s only whole-nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Capturing the Isle of Man’s natural beauty
Ciara, whose nature photography is well known through her platform Wild Island Media, will bring her expertise in capturing the wild beauty of the Isle of Man.
Meanwhile, Adam will lend his cinematic storytelling skills to the project, helping to bring the island’s landscapes and biodiversity to life through film.
The duo will receive funding for equipment, materials, training, and event costs, enabling them to enhance their creative practice and inspire others to engage with the natural world through photography.
Speaking about the opportunity, Adam said: 'We are very excited to be part of Manx Wildlife Trust in this inaugural role of photographer in residence and look forward to working with the team to improve our knowledge and skills to photograph all the amazing wildlife we have on the Island and share that with the community.'
Ciara added: 'We feel that the creation of this position will have a very positive outcome for the island.
'We hope our work will inspire people of all ages to enjoy and make content here as it is such a beautiful wild place, full of life.
'We want the island to become a creative hub where people come to visit from all over the world to experience our stories and make their own.'
A project rooted in storytelling
The residency will be guided by the collective’s proposed project, titled Nature as Your Muse: Portraiture and Wildlife Through the Celtic Wheel.
This concept will encourage participants to step away from technology and immerse themselves in the island’s wild landscapes, using the Celtic Wheel of the Year as inspiration for their photography.
Through a series of seasonal workshops, Ciara and Adam aim to help participants develop skills in portraiture, self-portraiture, and wildlife photography.
The programme will culminate in a gallery exhibition featuring the pair’s work alongside standout contributions from participants.
A short film will also be produced, reflecting on the project’s impact and lessons learned.
Promoting the Island’s Biosphere Status
The Biosphere Photographers in Residence programme has been backed by Visit Isle of Man, which sees it as a key tool in promoting the Island’s UNESCO Biosphere designation on a global stage.
Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘We are delighted to support this exciting new photography initiative, which will play an important role in helping to promote the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status.
‘By showcasing the natural beauty and unique culture of the Isle of Man through the lens of talented creatives like Adam and Ciara, we can share our island’s extraordinary story with the world and inspire others to explore and appreciate the exceptional environment of our whole Biosphere nation.’
Jacqui Keenan, Project Coordinator at UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, echoed this enthusiasm: ‘We were so impressed with Ciara and Adam’s proposal, celebrating what makes our island Biosphere so special through visual storytelling which brings together our unique nature, culture, and heritage – we’re excited to see what they do during their residency.’
MWT, which is leading the initiative, sees the residency as a way to deepen connections between people and the environment while fostering artistic innovation.
Graham Makepeace-Warne, Head of Engagement at MWT, said: ‘We are thrilled to have Ciara and Adam on board for this residency.
‘Their distinctive Celtic-inspired storytelling will bring a fresh and evocative perspective to the Isle of Man’s Biosphere, beautifully showcasing its landscapes and wildlife.’
A Lasting Legacy
As part of their residency, Ciara and Adam will not only create new work but also develop their wildlife photography skills under the guidance of MWT experts.
This knowledge-sharing aspect aims to enhance the island’s creative scene and encourage more people to document its natural beauty.