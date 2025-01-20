Claire Hardman, a Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse Specialist with Manx Care, has achieved a significant milestone by earning a Master’s degree in Cardiovascular Health and Rehabilitation.
She is believed to be the only person on the Isle of Man to hold this prestigious qualification.
The degree programme aligns with the standards and core components of the British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (BACPR), which set the benchmark for designing and delivering effective cardiac rehabilitation services.
These services play a critical role in helping individuals recover from heart problems and in preventing future cardiac issues.
Claire’s Masters modules included cardiovascular diseases, risk factors, investigations and treatments, cardiovascular anatomy and exercise physiology, nutrition and cardiovascular health, physical activity and exercise programming in the management of cardiovascular disease, clinical exercise testing and prescription, and research methods and data analysis.
For her research project, Claire explored the benefits of support groups for cardiac rehabilitation patients.
Collaborating with the Manx Heart Foundation, her work led to the establishment of a weekly support group on the island, providing valuable assistance to those recovering from heart conditions.
The qualification, which took five years to complete, was jointly funded by Claire herself and The Noble’s Hospital Charity Trust.
Reflecting on her achievement, Claire Hardman said: ‘I feel privileged to have completed the Masters Programme, as I have developed into the role of becoming a Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse Specialist, and am able to help members of our community.
‘Working in the speciality at the same time has helped me directly look at practice and the relevant research that underpins it.’
Associate Director for Nursing, Jo Standish, added: ‘Claire’s achievement is fantastic news for our island and Manx Care.
‘Her dedication has already resulted in positive outcomes for cardiac rehab patients on-Island. Claire will be able to share her knowledge with her peers and improve the delivery of care from the whole team.’