Dougie Butties, based at Argyle House on Church Road Marina, is run by siblings Sam and Katherine Martin. The pair opened the doors on Monday after a soft launch at the weekend, marking the end of an 18-month transformation of the former office space into a fully functioning cafe.
The cafe serves a breakfast menu of toast, bagels, and crumpets before switching to sandwiches and specials at lunchtime.
Sam, who previously worked in finance before turning to hospitality, said: ‘We had our friends and family down on Saturday to help spot any kinks — like spelling mistakes on the specials board — and Monday was busy once we properly opened.’
Katherine added: ‘It’s been steady so far, but we’ve seen lots of familiar faces and the feedback has been really positive.’
The pair say brisket has already proven to be one of their most popular dishes, with the first batch selling out. Katherine’s homemade brownies have also been a hit with customers.
Dougie Butties offers weekly specials, including the ‘Stout Lout’ — a sandwich of slow-braised brisket or mushrooms on a Ross Bakery challah bun with crispy onions, cheese, and mustard. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available, something Katherine said was important: ‘I’m gluten-free myself, so we’ve made sure there are options.’
Sam said the space itself was part of the appeal: ‘I hadn’t considered Argyle House until I saw it. The high ceilings and big bay windows just felt right.’
The siblings have now extended their opening hours after a busy first week and say they plan to host open mic nights and other community events in the coming months.
Dougie Butties aims to make use of local produce, including Manx meats, cheeses, butter, and bonnag.