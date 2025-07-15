Staff at the Isle of Man’s two Starbucks branches are putting smiles on customers’ faces by writing handwritten messages of encouragement on takeaway cups.
The initiative, which began on special occasions such as Valentine’s Day and World Mental Health Day, has now become a daily feature at the firm’s Peel Road and Strand Street coffee shops.
While writing customers’ names on cups is a long-standing Starbucks tradition, staff members Sammi Hurd and Ernie Taylor have taken it a step further by including positive affirmations or light-hearted messages to put a smile on people’s faces.
Store Manager Sammi said: ‘We wanted to write on every single cup – just because, if we have time, we want to make people’s days, because it does make a positive impact.’
Watch a video interview with the duo above.