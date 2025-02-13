A meeting has been organised for residents of Peel interested in standing as a commissioner in the local authority elections in April.
Commissioner Hazel Hannan and fellow board member Voirrey Heaton will be holding the meeting on February 27 at the Peel Centenary Centre from 7.30pm.
Ms Hannan hopes it will encourage new people to join the commissioners.
She said: ‘It’s very important for local authorities - any election should be contested and so this is what we’re aiming at.
‘We’re aiming to get a lot of interest within the community so that people will stand and there will be an election.
‘It’s so important that the voting public has a chance to express their issues and vote for people that they want to represent them.’