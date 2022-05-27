Megan’s TT dolphin

The Big Splash art trail will see more than 30 individually designed dolphin sculptures and some 40 dolphin calves installed at landmark sites around the island – an inspirational public art project not only providing opportunities for people to reconnect with nature and enjoy the island’s life-enhancing countryside, but also to raise awareness of Hospice’s transformational work in the community.

Each week we will be meeting some of the many artists who have painted the Dolphins of the Big Splash Trail.

This week, we are having a look at the work of Megan Evans (pictured), who has painted one of the dolphins.

Megan is a Birmingham based tattoo artist.

She is also a multi-media artist, focusing on mainly sculpture, painting and pet portraiture.

After completing her Fine Art degree at Birmingham School of Art, Megan went on to complete her apprenticeship in tattooing, and has tattooed full-time for the past seven years.

Alongside this, she takes on various commissions including pet portraits.

She enjoys large-scale acrylic painting, working on many sculptures around the country for various art trails and raising over £100,000 for charity in the process.

l The Isle of Man Arts Council, in association with Hospice Isle of Man, have also been holding free ‘Paint Your Own Dolphin’ workshops in the Villa Marina Arcade as part of ‘The Big Splash’ 2022.

You can go along and meet artists who have painted the large dolphins that will be seen around the Isle of Man during the summer, purchase your own small dolphin and then design and paint them with the artists to help and guide you!

The first two events, held on May 14 and 21, proved to be a huge success.

The next event will be held on Saturday, June 25.

Places are free, strictly limited to 20 in numbers and are open to all ages. All children must be accompanied.