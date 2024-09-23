A magistrate has retired from the bench after 11 years of service.
Ken Crellin sat for the final time on Thursday, September 19, as members of the judiciary gathered to pay tribute in a packed courtroom.
Vice chair of the Isle of Man Magistrates’ Association David Nash said that Mr Crellin had been sworn in 11 years ago to the day, on September 19, 2013.
Mr Nash said that Mr Crellin was held in high regard by fellow magistrates and had regularly sat for criminal courts, family courts, tax courts, maintenance courts, and summary court trials.
He said that Mr Crellin had demonstrated all the qualities required to be a magistrate, and had used his life experiences, while sitting on the bench, regularly attending training sessions, and issuing out of hours warrants.
‘It has been hundreds of hours of time given freely to protect and support the people of the Isle of Man,’ said the Vice Chair.
‘You’ll be greatly missed by your colleagues, and on behalf of the magistrates, I thank you for all you have done.’
Advocate Jim Travers paid tribute on behalf of the Manx Bar, saying: ‘Thank you very sincerely for your time, wisdom, and compassion, in dealing with matters before these courts.
‘Thank you for this meaningful contribution to judicial life on the Isle of Man and the wider society.
‘It is a real testament of the esteem you are held in that so many of your colleagues are here.’
Advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge paid tribute on behalf of the Attorney General’s Chambers, saying that she endorsed everything that had been said, adding: ‘On behalf of the prosecution, we wish you well going forward and are grateful for all of your time and patience.
‘Thank you for your service.’
Mr Crellin said that although he had been magistrate for 11 years, his association went back to 1979, when he was appointed as a Social Security Inspector, investigating National Insurance, benefit fraud, and work permit fraud.
He said that the government prosecutor then was Michael Moyle.
Mr Crellin said that the time had gone by so quickly, and that he wanted to thank Clerk to the Justices Rebecca Cubbon, who he said had been an absolute delight to work with.
He also thanked his colleagues, as well as Court Clerk Zoe Cannell for all her work, and said that he would miss everyone.