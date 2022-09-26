Memorial for those killed in line of duty
A new police memorial will be unveiled in memory of officers who have been killed in the line of duty this weekend.
The memorial headstone has been funded entirely by the Isle of Man Police Federation.
It will remember Chief Constable John Craige and Constable John Wright, who both died on December 28, 1852 as a result of the Kitterland explosion – a disaster which occurred after The Brig Lily foundered near the coast of the Calf of Man.
The two policemen, among 29 others killed, had been guarding the wreck when its gunpowder cargo detonated in a massive explosion.
It will also memorialise Sergeant Jack Cretney, who was killed in the Winter Hill air crash of February 27, 1958, while he was travelling on police business, Constable Gordon Black, who was killed on January 5, 1966, while riding a motorcycle on patrol at South Cape, Laxey, and Constable Denis Hamer, who died on September 7, 1976, after being struck by a motorcycle while carrying out road closure duties at the 1976 Manx Grand Prix.
Back then, police were stationed at points along the TT course during road racing events.
A memorial plaque to 26-year-old Constable Hamer was unveiled in February, at Union Mills Methodist Chapel, near the site of his death. His nephew had got in touch following an appeal to trace the officer’s family by the Isle of Man Constabulary Historian.
PC Hamer had previously served with the Lancashire Constabulary for six years, and had only served in the island for around a year before his death.
Superintendent Stephen Maddocks said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary is proud to remember the members of the island’s police service who made the ultimate sacrifice.
‘Even though the first officer to die whilst serving did so 170 years ago, it is only right and proper that they, together with the other officers, are remembered with this memorial.’
The five foot tall, black stone memorial will carry the inscription ‘In remembrance of the police officers of the Isle of Man Constabulary who made the supreme sacrifice protecting those they served’.
The police will be holding a small ceremony at 12pm on Saturday, October 1, outside police peadquarters in Douglas. The public have been invited to attend to pay their respects.
Besides PC Hamer’s plaque, this will be the first such memorial to police officers in the island.
Though not for emergency service members, Douglas Town Hall’s garden has a plaque installed which commemorates two brother firefighters who died in operational incidents.
