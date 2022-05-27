Memorial to the Manx tragedy at Dunkirk

A number of people came together at the Mona’s Queen anchor memorial for a ‘short but atmospheric service’ on Sunday.

It commemorated the 24 civilian crew who went down with the ship when she was sunk during the Dunkirk evacuations of the Second World War.

The starboard anchor was raised in 2010 and installed on Port St Mary seafront at Kallow Point.

The Steam Packet vessel was one of eight of the company’s ships which assisted in rescuing British troops from France, and one of three which was lost.

Mona’s Queen struck a mine shortly after becoming one of the first vessels to successfully make a round trip during the evacuations.

Under the command of Captain Radcliffe Duggan, she arrived back in Dover during the night of May 27, 1940 with 1,200 troops on board. Thirty-one members of the crew were picked up by the destroyer.

The wreck is now designated as a war grave, alongside the other two lost Steam Packet ships King Orry and Fenella.

The service was attended by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Phillipa, in addition to representatives from the Steam Packet and the armed forces.

It was timed to coincide with the passing of the Steam Packet vessel.

Music was played by Rushen Silver Band, Cleveland Award winner Paul Costain and the Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums band.