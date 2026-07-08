Large crowds gathered in Castletown over the weekend for the 55th World Tin Bath Championships, one of the island's longest-running summer traditions.
The Castletown Ale Drinkers Society launched what would become one of the Isle of Man's most distinctive annual events in 1972 after being asked by the Carnival Committee to provide entertainment between the carnival parade and the evening dance.
Inspired by the era's fascination with man-powered flight, members staged homemade flying machine launches into Castletown Harbour alongside a light-hearted tin bath race, with Trevor Taubman winning the inaugural contest.
The event proved so popular that it became an annual fixture from 1973, growing from just seven competitors to more than 100 entrants by the end of the decade.
Over the years, the championships have attracted national and international media attention, celebrity guests and colourful creations, including homemade cannons, a Concorde-themed bath and floating pianos, helping establish the event as a popular celebration of humour, creativity and Manx community spirit.
Castletown Ale Drinkers Society member David Moore spoke about the effort involved in organising the championships.
'Months and months and months of dedicated work, being in the pub, talking rubbish - normally after a few drinks,' he said.
'It does take a lot to do, especially now with the insurance, road closures and safety aspects. All the t's have to be crossed and all the i's dotted.'
Although Dave admitted he has never competed in the race, he said he hopes to take part next year.
'It's history, isn't it? It's part of Castletown, and I think it should go on. In fact, we need more members - younger members, please.'