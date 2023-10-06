Two men accused of importing thousands of pounds worth of heroin to the island have had their committal to the higher court delayed.
Frank Harrison, also known as Jones, aged 41 , of Brisbane Street, Douglas, has previously denied the charge, as well as possessing the drug with intent to supply.
Shaun Robert Milligan, aged 47, of Manor Woods, Braddan is charged with the same two offences, as well as two money laundering offences, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
It is alleged that a postal package containing the heroin was delivered to Mr Harrison’s address on July 17.
He is then alleged to have met up with Mr Milligan and both men were later arrested.
Heroin weighing 375.6 grams was found, which police valued at between £37,500 and £75,000, depending on how it was to be cut with other substances.
Mr Harrison said that he didn’t know what was in the package.
More than £20,000 in cash was also found, which is the subject of the money laundering allegations against Mr Milligan.
On Tuesday (October 3), they were due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, but the court heard that Mr Harrison was too ill to attend so committal was postponed until October 24.
Both men are remanded in custody.