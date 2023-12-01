Nikolay Kostov, aged 38, of Abbeydale Road, and Nikolay Lyntskanov, aged 26, of Willoughby Street, have both pleaded not guilty to theft and going equipped to steal.
Both offences are alleged on November 16 at the Hawthorn pub.
Mr Kostov has also denied a burglary, alleged to have been committed on October 8.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that it is alleged that used cooking oil was taken, which he said can be turned into fuel.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on December 19 for both men.
Mr Kostov was represented by advocate Stephen Wood, while Mr Lyntskanov was represented by Sara-Jayne Dodge.
No bail applications were made and both men are remanded at the Isle of Man prison.