Three men have appeared in court in connection with the seizure of £310,000 worth of cannabis alleged to have been brought to the island on a fishing boat.
The skipper and crew member of the vessel Boy Shayne were arrested, together with the vessel’s owner, after it sailed into Douglas outer harbour and moored alongside the Battery Pier at 9.45pm last Friday (November 17).
A hold-all containing 15.5kg of cannabis with a street value of £310,000 and 98 tetrahydrocannabinol vapes with a street value of £3,000 was seized at the harbour.
The court heard that the Boy Shayne had sailed from Whitehaven with two on board, skipper Jordan Corkill and deckhand Liam Lewis, and the vessel was met by its owner John Joseph Skillen as it arrived in Douglas.
Mr Corkill, 26, of Kerroocoar, Peel, and Mr Lewis, 26, of Sulby Glen, are both charged with the unlawful supply and production of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol.
Both were remanded in custody with Mr Corkill, who had his bail application refused, committed to the General Gaol Delivery on Friday.
Mr Skillen, 43, of Archallagan Terrace, Foxdale, is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in its production to the island.
He was granted bail by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, with a recognisance of £500 and surety of £20,000, with a condition that he reside at his home address and observe a 10pm to 6am curfew.
Mr Skillen must also report to police headquarters once a day, not depart the island without the court’s leave and not contact the other defendants in the case. His case was adjourned for two weeks until December 5. The court heard that a fourth man has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Prosecutor Roger Kane told the court that the Boy Shayne has been seized.