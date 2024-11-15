A Manx mental health nurse has been suspended while he awaits a hearing over his fitness to practice.
The details of the allegations Henry Mutasa faces have not been outlined but a interim order hearing was heard this month by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) investigating committee.
Under the order, Mr Mutasa cannot practice for the next 18 months or until his hearing has been concluded and is found fit to continue practising.
The NMC said: ‘Where there has been a material change of circumstances that might mean that the order should be revoked or replaced, or there has been a request for an early review, a panel will review the interim order at a hearing which Mr Mutasa will be invited to attend in person, send a representative on his behalf or submit written representations for the panel to consider.
‘At any such review hearing the reviewing panel may revoke the interim order, it may confirm the interim suspension order or it may replace it with an interim conditions of practice order.
‘The NMC Case Examiners are yet to decide whether there is a case to answer in relation to the allegations made against Mr Mutasa. The NMC will write to Mr Mutasa when the case is ready for the next stage of the fitness to practise process.