Manx Care has announced it is expanding its Mental Health First Contact Practitioner (FCPMH) service to GP practices across the Isle of Man following a successful pilot scheme.
The service, which provides patients with direct access to specialist mental health support, has already been trialled at Peel Medical Centre and Southern Group Practice. It will now be rolled out to a further nine practices island wide.
The expansion is aimed at improving access to timely mental health care within primary settings, while also helping to reduce pressure on GP appointments.
Mental Health First Contact Practitioners work within GP surgeries and local health and care communities, offering assessments, advice and short-term support for people experiencing issues such as anxiety, low mood and stress. Patients can access the service directly through their GP practice without needing to see a doctor first.
Ross Bailey, Divisional General Manager for Integrated Mental Health Services at Manx Care, said the early success of the pilot had demonstrated the value of the initiative.
He said: ‘The success of the pilot has shown the real difference that Mental Health First Contact Practitioners can make for people accessing support through their GP practice.
‘By providing timely assessments, advice and short-term interventions within primary care, we are helping people get the right support earlier, while ensuring specialist mental health services remain available for those with more complex needs.’
The service is designed to support earlier intervention and ensure patients are seen by the most appropriate professional at the right time.
Practitioners offer one-to-one consultations, expert mental health assessments, brief psychological interventions and medication reviews where appropriate.
They can also provide advice and signpost patients to community-based support or refer them to secondary mental health services if required.
Manx Care says embedding mental health professionals within GP practices will not only improve patient access but also help manage increasing demand for mental health-related appointments.
Annmarie Cubbon, General Manager for Integrated Primary and Community Care, said the expansion marked an important step forward.
She said: ‘This service is an important step in strengthening mental health support within primary care.
‘Embedding Mental Health First Contact Practitioners in GP practices improves access for patients and helps GP teams manage growing demand, ensuring people are seen by the most appropriate professional at the right time and closer to home.’
The service is now available at a number of locations across the island, including Peel Medical Centre, Laxey Health Centre, Ballasalla Group Practice, Palatine Group Practice, Castletown Medical Centre, Hailwood Medical Centre, Snaefell Surgery, Kensington Health Centre, Southern Group Practice, Ramsey Group Practice and the Northern Wellbeing Partnership.
Appointments are offered at different practices throughout the week, with both telephone and face-to-face consultations available depending on individual needs.
Manx Care said it will continue to monitor the impact of the expanded service as part of its wider commitment to improving access to mental health support and delivering care closer to home.