Manx Care is asking all GP practices across the Isle of Man to formally adopt ‘Jess’s Rule’, an NHS initiative aimed at improving diagnosis and strengthening patient care.
The move follows a question raised in the House of Keys on Tuesday, March 31, by Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson, who said the issue had been prompted by a constituent’s experience.
Jess’s Rule encourages clinicians to reflect, review and rethink a diagnosis if a patient presents with the same symptoms or concerns on three separate occasions, particularly where those symptoms persist, worsen or remain unexplained.
The initiative is named after Jessica Brady, from Stevenage, who died in 2020 aged 27 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.
In the months leading up to her death, she had contacted her GP more than 20 times, but her symptoms were initially attributed to long Covid and she was told she was ‘too young for cancer’.
Manx Care says that while GPs already routinely review diagnoses as part of standard practice, the formal adoption of Jess’s Rule will help ensure greater consistency and reinforce the importance of listening to patients.
Dr Chris Stockport, Executive Medical Director at Manx Care, said: ‘GPs and other primary care professionals already take time to revisit and question diagnoses as part of good day-to-day care. Jess’s Rule simply gives a simple-to-use reminder of that approach and highlights how important it is to listen carefully to patients when symptoms persist or don’t follow the expected course.’
As part of the initiative, information about Jess’s Rule will be displayed in GP surgeries and public locations across the island, supported by online campaigns and guidance on practice websites.
Manx Care is also encouraging patients to play an active role in their care by returning to their GP if symptoms continue or worsen, and by clearly communicating their concerns.
‘I am proud to be announcing the upcoming public information drive to ensure patients know they can be heard when they need additional support and input.
‘Thank you to Manx Care, and all frontline staff, for taking these new steps to ensure that we continue to provide safe, quality and patient-centred care on the island’.
The principles behind Jess’s Rule also extend to hospital settings, where processes are already in place at Noble’s Hospital to ensure patients can seek a second opinion if needed.
Anyone who has concerns about their care, or the care of a loved one, is encouraged to speak directly with healthcare staff.
If this is not possible, support is available through the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS).
MCALS is a confidential service operated by Manx Care, dedicated to listening to feedback and supporting positive change across the health and social care system.
MCALS is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm (excluding bank holidays). The team can be contacted on 642642. The service is closed at weekends.
Manx Care says the initiative forms part of its wider commitment to delivering safe, consistent and patient-centred care across the island.