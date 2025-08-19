The Mersey Synod has announce Reverend Catherine McFie will begin a new chapter in her ministry, serving as ecumenical minister in the Isle of Man.
She will begin her new role from December 2025 having already served as interim moderator at St Andrew’s United Reform Church (URC) and Ramsey Methodist and United Reformed Church , supporting them through a time of transition.
Catherine has been a minister within Mersey Synod since March 2020, when she moved to Liverpool to serve at St Columba URC, Hunts Cross and St George’s URC, Maghull, alongside her wider Synod responsibilities.
Ordained in July 2015, Catherine trained for ministry through Westminster College and is a graduate of Cambridge University.
She began her ministerial journey at Fraserburgh URC in the National Synod of Scotland, where she served for nearly five years.
Before entering ministry, she worked within the NHS, first as a nurse and midwife, and later in administrative and IT roles.
A proud Scot, Catherine brings a rich and varied background to her ministry, along with a strong theological foundation and a heart for community and churches working together.
She said: ‘As I begin the last three months of my current ministry, I can honestly say that it has been a privilege to walk alongside St Columba and St George’s this last five years and see them grow as communities of faith.’
Revd Geoff Felton, moderator, the United Reformed Church, Mersey Synod, believes Catherine will be a real asset to the island.
He said: ‘As Catherine begins her ministry on the Isle of Man, she brings with her a heart for inclusion, a passion for justice, and a deep love for Christ, the church and its people.
‘The Mersey Synod gives thanks for her continued service and prays for blessings on this new season of ministry.’