Culture Vannin has issued a reminder on how people in the island can get involved with Manx music.
Following a strong showing by Manx musicians at this year’s Festival Interceltique de Lorient and a vibrant schedule of performances at local events such as the Celtic Gathering (Yn Chruinnaght), interest in Manx traditional music and dance continues to grow both on the Isle of Man and further afield.
Following the success of both events, Culture Vannin has provided a list of options for those who are looking to get into the Manx music scene.
The first of these options is through digital resources and learning materials.
The official Manx music website (https://www.manxmusic.com/) offers a range of resources for beginners and enthusiasts alike, which includes a dedicated learning section with tutorials and sheet music, as well as curated online playlists featuring traditional and contemporary Manx music.
Individuals can also stay informed about upcoming concerts, workshops, and informal music sessions by subscribing to the monthly ‘Kiaull Manninagh Jiu’ (KMJ) newsletter.
The newsletter also includes broader news on Manx cultural events and developments, and can be found by visiting https://www.manxmusic.com/newsletters/
There are several programmes that support traditional music education and youth engagement, such as the ‘Bree youth movement’ and the ‘Manx Folk Awards’.
Initiatives within the island’s school system also offer both formal instruction and community performance opportunities.
Those interested in learning to play Manx tunes can also seek out traditional music teachers on the island or access video tutorials online. A range of music books, including the introductory Bree Book and the popular Kiaull yn Theay series, are also available at local shops.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘Ultimately, just get stuck in!