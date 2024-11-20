Islanders should prepare for further wintery showers this evening and overnight as temperatures are set to plummet once again.
A yellow weather warning, which means ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays, that was in place from 9pm last night, has been extended until midday tomorrow (Thursday).
Following Monday’s two warnings, and yesterday’s alert for rain, hail and sleet, this morning many motorists faced travel disruption.
Police say they dealt with a number of road traffic collision’s this morning, with the Ballamodha Straight only just reopening in its entirety following a crash early this morning.
Officers also dealt with a collision in St Mark’s, with the road shut for several hours today between Braaid Roundabout and Orrisdale Road.
The Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team asked drivers to allow extra time for their journey this morning after a number of crashes in the south this morning.
Given the number of incidents across the island, Police issued a statement at around 9.30am asking people to not drive unless ‘absolutely necessary’.
It warned that snow and ice had made many roads across the island ‘extremely dangerous’.
Looking ahead, the wintery conditions don’t appear to be going anywhere.
A yellow weather warning for hail, sleet and ice is in place until midday tomorrow (Thursday).
There’s a risk of slight snow accumulation, especially at night and over high ground.
A spokesperson for Ronaldsway Met Office said: ‘Isolated hail or sleet showers, with snow over the hills, will continue today and overnight with further slight accumulations above 800 ft and temporary accumulations to lower levels.
‘Temperatures will remain close to zero over the hills, only reaching a maximum of 6 Celsius at sea level.
‘Then turning cold overnight with lowest temperatures minus 2 Celsius away from windward coasts, with ice forming in many areas.’
Tomorrow looks to be a similar story with the icy conditions returning later on Thursday and overnight.
Friday will see isolated wintry showers to start, then becoming dry with bright or sunny spells.
Rain is then arriving overnight into Saturday.
Despite the temperatures getting slightly warmer over the weekend, islanders look set to be faced with strong to gale force winds developing.
The Met Office say Saturday and Sunday could see the island face strong to gale force winds, with severe gales at times.
Heavy rain may also lead to localised flooding and there’s a risk of disruption to travel, both land, sea and air.