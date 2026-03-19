Fine and settled conditions are expected across the Isle of Man to start the weekend before more unsettled weather arrives later.
According to forecasters from the Ronaldsway Met Office, Friday will be fine with sunny spells across the island.
Saturday looks similar, with largely dry conditions and further sunny spells developing through the day.
Sunday will begin bright, but cloud is expected to build through the afternoon with rain arriving later.
Into the new week, Monday should bring brighter conditions again with sunny intervals.
However, Tuesday is expected to turn wetter, with outbreaks of rain and a fresh to strong south-westerly wind developing at times.
Overall, the weekend will start settled before rain and wind return early next week.