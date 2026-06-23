Dry and sunny weather is set to continue into next week, but short, sharp showers and strong gusts could keep Full Moon Festival-goers on their toes this weekend.
While parts of the UK have been sweltering in a heatwave that prompted red weather warnings, the Isle of Man has largely enjoyed pleasantly warm conditions, with spells of cloud and the odd spot of rain.
But it is set to warm up over the next couple of days, with Thursday expected to be the hottest day of the week and highs of 26C.
By the weekend, as people gather for the Full Moon Festival at Richmond Hill in Douglas, temperatures are forecast to fall back to the high teens - still above average for this time of year.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster Neil Young said: ‘It will be fine over the next few days, with Thursday being the warmest.
‘But a weak frontal system is set to arrive on Friday which will see temperatures fall to around 18C, which is still higher than the average for this time of year, which is 16.5C.
‘The wind will pick up and it will be a little bit stronger over the weekend, particularly on Saturday.’
But Mr Young said he had no concerns for those attending the Full Moon Festival.
‘Despite the frontal system, the festival should be okay,’ he said. ‘It will not be a mud bath, with only short showers.’
The early part of next week is also set to be dry and sunny, with temperatures around 17C to 19C, which remains above average.
But there is set to be a change by next Wednesday - just as we move into July - when more unsettled weather is expected to arrive alongside a slight drop in temperature.