There is good news for Parish Walk participants with the weather set to be kind this year.
The Isle of Man's largest mass participation community event takes place this weekend.
The annual event sees people walk against the clock to complete the 85-mile (137km) route within a strict 24-hour time limit.
More than 1,100 people are expected to take on the gruelling feat in the hope of completing all - or part - of the course. Many will be raising money for local charities.
Those taking part will face many challenges and often the weather can add to their woes.
But Ronaldsway forecaster George Shimmin says the weather should be pretty decent for Saturday and Sunday.
He said: ‘It looks like the weekend will be fairly reasonable for walkers. There maybe some light drizzle at first on Saturday but that will quickly clear away to bring sunshine while there should also be only light winds.
‘The high pressure continues on Sunday so, once again, it should be fine and sunny.’
Temperatures during the day over the weekend should range between the high teens and early 20s and overnight it should remain comfortably in the teens.
Mr Shimmin said: ‘The temperature will be pleasant in general but for those who have been walking all day it will get pretty hot.
‘It will be the usual advice of staying hydrated and using the right sun cream for you.
‘It will actually seem more pleasant for walkers into the evening and overnight.
Setting off from the running track at the NSC at 8am on Saturday, the Parish Walk takes participants through each of the island's 17 parishes, beginning with Braddan.
It then makes its way through Marown, Santon, Malew, Arbory, Rushen, and Patrick before reaching Peel.
Hardcore competitors will then continue through Kirk Michael, Ballaugh, Jurby, Bride, Andreas, Lezayre, Maughold, Lonan and Onchan before reaching the finish line on Douglas Promenade.