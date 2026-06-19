Passengers were left stranded at Liverpool Airport late on Thursday night after flights bound for the Isle of Man were cancelled because of fog.
Two Loganair services - one from London City Airport and the other from Liverpool - were among those affected.
The Ronaldsway-bound flight from London City took off at around 7.10pm but spent around 90 minutes circling the Isle of Man due to poor visibility before the pilot abandoned attempts to land and diverted to Liverpool.
Passengers on the early evening Liverpool service said they had boarded the aircraft but were left waiting on the runway at Liverpool John Lennon Airport before the decision was taken to cancel the flight.
Passengers from both services arrived in the terminal at around the same time, shortly after 11pm, and were forced to queue for information about onward travel and hotel accommodation.
One passenger told Isle of Man Today that patient transfer passengers had been due to travel on the Liverpool flight.
‘It was really disorganised,’ he said.
‘We all had to queue one by one to speak to a man at an airport service desk who took our names down on a piece of paper. He said he was waiting to hear back from Loganair before booking hotels.
‘He eventually told us there was no room at the nearest hotel, the Hampton, but we were able to book rooms there ourselves immediately afterwards using an app. It was all very strange.
‘People were waiting so long that they ended up making their own hotel arrangements.
‘I saw one woman who was clearly a patient transfer passenger who had been receiving treatment waiting on a bench close to midnight.
‘You can’t do anything about the weather, but I feel the arrangements afterwards could have been handled much better.’
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Airport said fog-related disruption was continuing on Friday morning.
They said: ‘Due to adverse weather in the Isle of Man yesterday evening, LM681 to Liverpool is cancelled.
‘There is currently a weather warning in force for low cloud and a risk of fog. Passengers are advised to check the Isle of Man Airport website for updates.’