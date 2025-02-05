Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather warning as temperatures are expected to drop below zero tonight and into tomorrow morning.
Forecasters say frost will develop in places, especially low-lying sheltered areas.
The yellow warning comes into force at 7pm tonight (Wednesday) and will be in place until 10am tomorrow (Thursday).
The Met Office alert adds that the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces are mainly in areas that are wet or damp from previous rainfall/seepage.
Forecasters added that winds settling southeasterly before dawn on Thursday should allow temperatures to recover along the east and south coastal areas.
In response to the weather warning, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has outlined the roads that will be pre-salted early this evening.
They will have gritters on the Mountain Road (A18), the Ramsey to Onchan Coast Road (A2), the main Douglas to Peel Road (A1), Ballamodha to Ballacraine (A3), Ramsey to Ballacraine (A3) , Richmond Hill to the Airport (A5) and the Peel to Michael Coast Road (A4).
The DoI say that its duty officer will ‘monitor any further reports and deploy salt wagons to other areas as necessary’.