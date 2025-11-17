The Met Office has issued an 11-hour yellow weather warning for ice, with conditions expected to affect many parts of the Isle of Man from late this afternoon.
The warning came into force at 4pm today (Monday, November 17) and will remain in place until 3am on Tuesday, November 18.
Forecasters say temperatures will fall close to, or just above, freezing shortly after sunset at 4.15pm.
This will lead to sub-zero surface temperatures and the formation of icy patches on untreated roads and pavements.
The risk is expected to be highest in areas still damp or wet from recent rainfall, with the island having experienced higher-than-average precipitation throughout the month.
Runoff and standing water are likely to freeze quickly after dark.
Most locations are forecast to remain dry, but the Met Office says there is a possibility of isolated showers early tonight, and any moisture could worsen conditions.
Wintry showers may also fall over higher ground above 1,600ft, although accumulations are expected to be slight or negligible.
The warning covers much of the island, with the exception of some low-lying coastal routes where temperatures are less likely to fall below freezing.
Authorities say any road treatment should be focused on routes already damp or showing signs of standing water.
Conditions are expected to improve later in the night as an approaching occluded front brings increased cloud cover and slightly milder air, allowing temperatures to recover.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to take extra care.
It comes as Police dealt with three crashes this morning as roads were particularly icy across the island.