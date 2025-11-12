The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with adverse conditions expected to impact the island from 6pm this evening (Wednesday, November 12) until 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday, November 13).
Forecasters say the island is set to face another spell of persistent rainfall overnight, with 10 to 20 millimetres expected to fall, and up to 30 millimetres possible in some areas.
The Met Office says the downpours are likely to lead to further surface water flooding, particularly in areas prone to poor drainage or where ground remains saturated from recent rainfall events.
There is also a small risk of localised river flooding.
The warning covers all parts of the island and follows another yellow alert for rain that was in force for much of yesterday (Tuesday).
That earlier spell of wet weather brought localised flooding to several areas and prompted a reminder from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) for motorists to take extra care on the roads.
DoI staff were called to multiple reports of flooding and standing water across the island throughout Tuesday, with additional teams remaininh on standby overnight should conditions have worsened again.
Residents are once again being urged to check drains and gullies near their homes, avoid unnecessary travel during the heaviest rain, and report any significant flooding issues to authorities.