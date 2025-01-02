This fresh yellow weather is already in effect as of 3.30pm today (Thursday) and will be in place until midday tomorrow (Friday).
A yellow warning means people should be aware with a risk of travel disruption.
This week has already seen a significant drop in temperatures with highs of just 5c on Thursday which prompted two yellow weather warnings for ice and snow.
This latest alert says the majority of the island will be impacted by ice, white isolated wintry showers will be mainly above 800ft.
Forecasters say that surface temperatures will continue to be close to freezing throughout the rest of today before falling sub-zero this evening and tonight, leading to a widespread risk of ice.
Any further showers will be very isolated leading to only localised and small accumulations, mainly above 800ft, but any other damp surfaces will turn icy.
Temperatures will then recover slightly for Friday afternoon, with highs of 7c, while Saturday will reach only 6c.
Ronaldsway Met Office warn that further weather warnings could be issued over the coming days.
Arrival of snow
There have been sporadic wintry showers on higher ground and frost in the mornings, but it will be on Sunday when we can expect more significant flurries.
The Met Office in Ronaldsway is predicting a good flurry of snow on higher ground although it may turn to sleet or rain lower down. There will be highs of just 3C.
It says: ‘There will be ice/ snow with significant accumulations of snow (most likely on high ground with drifting). The snow level remains uncertain but, at present, rain/ sleet is probable on low ground, although this may change.’
Monday is not looking quite so bad but isolated wintry showers are expected with highs of 5C.
In the UK, yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for snow and ice across Scotland earlier in the week and then large parts of the country over the weekend and into Monday.