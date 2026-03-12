A weather warning for wintry showers has been issued for the Isle of Man, with forecasters warning of the potential for icy conditions on higher ground.
The alert from the Isle of Man Met Office comes into force at midnight tonight (Thursday) and will remain in place until 3pm on Friday.
Forecasters say colder air moving in overnight could lead to icy stretches developing on higher ground, particularly above around 1,000ft.
However, strong to gale force winds are expected to keep temperatures above freezing at lower levels across the island.
The Met Office said there is also a small risk of the odd wintry shower overnight, although any accumulations are expected to be negligible and largely confined to higher ground.
During Friday daytime, the risk of wintry showers affecting the Island is expected to increase, while icy patches may linger in some areas.
Locations above 1,000ft will continue to face the greatest risk of any wintry conditions.
The warning follows a separate weather alert overnight and into Thursday for gale to severe gale force winds which swept across the Island, bringing gusty conditions and disruption in some areas.