Two ferry sailings scheduled for later today (Tuesday) have been cancelled due to the forecast of worsening weather conditions.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company confirmed that the 1.45pm sailing from Heysham to the Isle of Man and the 7.15pm departure from Douglas will no longer operate.
The ferry operator said a rapid deterioration in conditions expected later today means it is unable to run the crossings safely.
Passengers affected by the cancellations are being advised to amend their bookings online or contact the reservations team after 8.15am.
Forecasters are predicting winds reaching gale force eight and severe gale force nine later, with gusts overnight expected to reach between 50mph and 60mph.
Despite the disruption at sea, operations appear to be running as normal at Isle of Man Airport, where arrivals and departures are currently on time.
According to the Ronaldsway Met Office, today will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing through the morning.
Some drier interludes are expected this afternoon, although fresh or strong south-south-westerly winds will persist, with temperatures reaching around 10°C.
A spell of more persistent and heavier rain is forecast this evening before clearing overnight, although conditions will remain quite windy with a minimum temperature of around 6°C.