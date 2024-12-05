Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather warning as heavy rain is set to arrive on the island tomorrow (Friday).
The yellow alert urges residents to ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays.
The warning comes into force at 3pm tomorrow (Friday) until midday on Saturday.
Forecasters say an area of low pressure will track across the British Isles later Friday and overnight into Saturday, with persistent and heavy rain affecting the island from 3pm on Friday afternoon, through until midday on Saturday.
Rainfall accumulations are expected to be 15-25mm quite widely across the island but with 30-50mm possible over the hills.
Ronaldsway Met Office say this persistent rain is likely to create difficult driving conditions with standing water developing on the island's roads, as well as a risk of localised flooding in prone locations.
It added that this latest warning will be reviewed regularly before tomorrow and could be updated if required.
According to the five-day weather forecast issued by forecasters at Ronaldsway, gusts of up to 55mph can be expected in exposed locations, veering west or north west later this evening.
The gusts will calm down overnight before picking up on Friday and into the weekend.
In the UK, the Met Office has published a map showing the Isle of Man in the middle of a yellow warning belt which stretches from Scotland and down to the north west of England.