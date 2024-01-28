Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping today.
It came into force at 11am today (Sunday) and is in place until 3pm.
The areas most likely to be affected are Shore Road, Rushen, Castletown Promenade, central and northern parts of Douglas Promenade, Laxey Promenade and to a lesser extent Ramsey Promenade.
Strong southerly winds and spring tides will combine to allow minor coastal overtopping of waves and slight debris along exposed coasts and promenades.
High tide was at 1pm today.