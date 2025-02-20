Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather alert for gale or severe gale force southerly winds.
The yellow alert comes into force at 6am tomorrow (Friday) and will be in place until 3pm.
Forecasters say the entire island can expect gusts of up to 50-60mph gale force southerly winds which will develop early tomorrow morning.
It adds that this may result in fallen branches and trees that could cause disruption to travel.
The wind is then predicted to veer southwest and ease in the afternoon.
Looking at the shipping forecast, it outlines that the state of the sea in the next 24 hours is to be rough or very rough, with south or southwest 7 or gale 8, occasionally severe gale 9 in the west of the area at first, veering southwest 5 or 6 tomorrow afternoon, then decreasing 4 or 5 Saturday morning.