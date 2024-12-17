Islanders should expect strong to gale force winds today and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.
These strong winds will result in coastal overtopping at the next two high tides (approximately 12.35pm today and 12.54am tomorrow).
A yellow weather warning is in place from 11am this morning (Tuesday) until 3am tomorrow morning (Wednesday(.
Forecasters say that areas exposed to the south will be most at risk, including Shore Road, Castletown Promenade and the north of Douglas Promenade.
Gusts of up to 55mph can be expected at times.
Tomorrow the weather will be cloudy with occasional outbreaks of rain, possibly becoming more persistent for a time later on, with strong winds likely too.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, strong winds are expected to affect the island through to Friday, according to Ronaldsway Met Office.