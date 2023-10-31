The first, for heavy rain, is from 10pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning.
The second, for coastal overtopping, is from 10.45pm tonight until 3am tomorrow morning.
The rain overnight, which will be heavy at times, is expected to give 5-15mm of rain widely with 20-35mm over high ground.
This falling onto already saturated ground and may lead to localised surface water flooding in prone locations, especially in areas with blocked drains.
The rain is set to clear on Wednesday morning then a risk of showers expected later in the day which may be heavy at times.
A further band of heavy rain is also possible for Thursday. Both these aspects will be constantly monitored and this warning could be extended or even updated to a higher level.
The coastal overtopping warning comes from strong easterly winds continuing affecting the island, expected to lead to minor overtopping of waves with a risk of debris in exposed areas a couple of hours either side of the next high tides (approximately 12:45pm today & 01:00am overnight).
The areas most likely affected by the overtopping include Douglas Promenade, Laxey Promenade and Ramsey Promenade.