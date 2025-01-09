The 18-hour alert kicked in at 6pm on Thursday evening and will last until 12 noon tomorrow (Friday).
Forecasters at Ronaldsway say that the ‘whole island is at risk’ as part of the warning with temperatures set to dip below freezing overnight.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: ‘With cold air continuing to affect the island as well as largely clear skies, road surface temperatures are widely expected to be below freezing overnight.
‘Given that most surfaces remain damp or wet this brings a significant risk of ice forming on any untreated surfaces, particularly where wintry showers have occurred earlier today and where slushy accumulations still remain which could easily freeze hard.
‘The whole island is at risk however sheltered low-lying spots in central, southern and western parts of the island are most at risk.
‘Later in the night the wind will settle to the east, perhaps helping temperatures on the east side of the island to recover very slightly.’